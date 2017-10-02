In wake of Vegas shooting, Carson City church to be open for prayer

In light of the shooting today in Las Vegas, and in partnership with other Carson City churches, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1201 N. Saliman Road, will be open Tuesday for prayer. Those churches with bells have been asked to toll their bells, one toll for each victim of the shooting, beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. St. Paul's sanctuary will be open for a time ofsilent meditation at 9 a.m. and for about five minutes. After this time of silent meditation/ prayer, a prayer service will be held. In addition to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting, a pray for allwhose lives have been altered through violence of any kind — gun violence, domestic violence, sexual violence, and all others will be held. After the prayer service, the sanctuary will remain open until 7 p.m.