Incentives bring 3 companies to Northern Nevada

The Governor's Office of Economic Development has approved incentives that will bring eight companies to Nevada, three of them in the north.

Altogether, a spokesman said those firms represent more than 1,000 jobs and $47 million worth of investment.

The three Northern Nevada companies are all planning to locate in Washoe County. They are Advanced Aviation Reno, ERG Aerospace Corporate and PODS.

The largest job generators is PODS which invented the idea of portable moving and storage containers. In addition to investing $1.98 million, the company will create more than 300 jobs with an average wage of $19.78 an hour.

PODS was granted a sales tax abatement, Modified Business Tax and Personal Property tax abatements worth $353,852.

While generating a much smaller number of jobs, the other two firms will bring significant capital investments to the Reno area. Advanced Aviation is an aircraft maintenance shop and flight school that will bring nine to 15 jobs to Reno with an average pay of $26.22 an hour and investment of $5.4 million, mostly in aviation parts. The GOED board granted the company sales tax and personal property tax abatements worth $356,192.

ERG Aerospace manufactures open cell metal, carbon and ceramic foam materials for aerospace, national defense and semiconductor manufacturing. It will provide about 13-25 jobs over time with an average wage of $30.92 an hour. The company was granted sales tax and personal property tax abatements worth $330,288. The firm expects to make $9.1 million in total capital investment in the area.

The company making the biggest investment in Nevada is Xtreme Manufacturing which will bring more than 200 jobs to Southern Nevada and make a near $18.5 million capital investment.

Xtreme is a manufacturer of heavy equipment and construction machinery such as lifts and loaders, Xtreme is planning a 79,000 square foot building at its existing Henderson headquarters.