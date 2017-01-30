Incline Village man sentenced in Carson City felony hit-and-run crash | NevadaAppeal.com

Incline Village man sentenced in Carson City felony hit-and-run crash
January 30, 2017
Jeffrey McCunn of Incline Village was sentenced to a year in prison in the hit-and-run crash last April that seriously injured the driver of the other vehicle.
While imposing the felony conviction, District Judge Todd Russell placed McCunn on probation instead of sending him to prison citing his clean record except for this incident and noting that, ”everything you’ve done since this accident is to your credit.”
“I think you’re very fortunate you’re not going to prison,” said Russell. “But it deserves a felony.”
Russell said leaving the scene of the April 3 accident at College Parkway and Carson Street was what bothered him the most.
McCunn pled guilty in the case. His blood alcohol level was 0.28 at the time — more than three times the legal limit.
