Indoor go-cart race track opens in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

A new form of fast-paced fun has come to Carson City.

Carson Raceway, an indoor go-cart race track, is having its grand opening June 16.

It's the first foray into the go-cart business for owner Jamy Keshmiri, who owns the building and both businesses in it, the go-cart track and Ben's Fine Wine & Spirits, as well as commercial properties in Reno, including the old Woolworth building on First and Virginia streets.

"I like cart racing, I thought it was fun in Reno, and thought it would be fun for people in Carson City, Gardnerville, even South Lake Tahoe to come here," said Keshmiri.

The 26,000 square-foot facility features a 750-foot track for up to eight racers at a time. Racers enter the track, take one lap to get comfortable, then run a 14-lap timed race. Race scores are displayed on several TV screens throughout the space.

Drivers must be at least 12 years old, 4 feet in height, and need parental permission if under 18.

The track has been operating for a week in a soft opening to work out the kinks and has already run about 100 or so races, said Keshmiri.

"The feedback has been good," he said.

Carson Raceway employs 15 people and Keshmiri, who is managing it for the time being, is looking for a manager and a mechanic.

"Finding personnel has been a real challenge because it's something very specific," he said.

The cost is $20 for the first race for individuals or $35 for two people signing up together, and $15 for the second race. It includes a cart and helmet and, initially, a briefing session on safety. Drivers must wear closed-toe shoes.

Carson Raceway is located at 3777 N. Carson St. It's open noon to 10 p.m. during the week and noon to 11 p.m. on the weekend starting June 16.