Information on runaway Carson City juvenile sought | NevadaAppeal.com

Information on runaway Carson City juvenile sought
June 7, 2017
The Carson City Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a runaway juvenile.
Autumn Rulapaugh, 17, was last seen on May 22 in Carson City, though she may now be in the Dayton area. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a maroon long sleeve shirt.
If anyone has any information on Rulapaugh, contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-887-2677.
