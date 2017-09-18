It will be a Lucky day on Sept. 27

It's a milestone birthday coming up this month for Carson City's Glenn Lucky and the community will have the opportunity to take part in festivities honoring one of its favorite sons.

The Nevada State Museum is planning a birthday party on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. in honor of Lucky on the occasion of his 65th birthday. The event will be held in the Dema Guinn Concourse of the museum, 600 N. Carson St.

Lucky has been a familiar site on the roadways of Northern Nevada for half a century, riding his adult tricycle, advertising local businesses and bringing awareness to cerebral palsy.

"Glenn's story is one for the ages and we invite the community to come celebrate him and his achievements on his birthday," Nevada State Museum Director Myron Freedman said.

Born Sept. 27, 1952, in Coronado, Calif., Lucky was diagnosed with the cerebral palsy as a 1-year-old. Cerebral palsy is a condition marked by impaired muscle coordination typically caused by damage to the brain before or at birth.

His family moved to South Lake Tahoe when he was 3 and at 15, after surgery on both knees, he began riding a tricycle. It quickly became a passion.

Through the years he has logged tens of thousands of miles, including a ride across country to Washington, D.C., in 1988 to raise funds for cerebral palsy research and to promote Special Olympics. He donated the tricycle he used to make that ride to the Nevada State Museum in 2016.

Earlier this month, Lucky donated to the museum the Olympic Torch he carried on Carson Street in the lead up to the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City along with photos of the occasion.

"The museum is proud to care for and exhibit such wonderful artifacts that help to tell Glenn's story and to testify to his place in Nevada history," Freedman said.

The birthday celebration will include a brief program, a round of "Happy Birthday," and a birthday cake and refreshments. Admission to the concourse is free. Regular museum admission applies for access to the museum galleries.

For more information, call (775) 687-4810.