It’s going to be another Big, Bad weekend in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

It's time to cruise and to swing as another huge weekend of activities is going to be featured in Carson City. Here's a look at some of the major events being held this weekend:

BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

The well-known swing band will kick off the Levitt AMP Carson City Music Series at the Brewery Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday. The free concert will also feature food vendors, wine and beer and kid's activities.

HOME AND GARDEN SHOW

The event began Wednesday and will run through Saturday at the Carson Mall. Show hours for the free event are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event showcases home and garden improvement ideas along with decorations, displays and seminars.

Greenhouse Garden Center David Ruff also will offer his expertise during the event. Ruff will talk about composting at 6 p.m. today, insect and disease control at 6 p.m. Friday, bonsai plants at 9 a.m. Saturday and fruit trees at 11 a.m. Saturday.

RUN WHATCHA BRUNG

The annual car show presented by the Karson Kruzers is just one of three car shows being held this weekend in Carson City along with Rockabilly Riot and the National T-Bucket Alliance. Run WhatCha Brung will kick off with registration and music tonight at the Max Casino. Registration will run from 6 to 8 p.m. and the music will last until about 10.

Registration will again be held at 7 a.m. Saturday at Fuji Park where the RunWhatCha Brung car show will be held as the park will be filled with vehicles and vendors. At 4 p.m. Saturday vehicles will line up for the Run WhatCha Brung Parade, lining up at the North Carson Street Bully's, with the cruise to begin at 6 p.m. Vehicles from Rockabilly Riot and National T-Bucket Alliance will participate as well. The cruise will end at the Nevada State Railroad Museum where a photo shoot will be held.

Any make or model is welcome at the event. For information on the event, call Loretta Marcin, 775-883-0927.

T-Bucket Alliance

The T-Bucket Alliance held its first convention in Carson City in 2013 and has returned this year to hold another convention. Owners of Model-T Fords, which were manufactured from 1907 to 1927, feature their vehicles during the event which will be held today through Saturday at Mills Park.

ROCKABILLY RIOT

Along with the T-Bucket Alliance Car Show, Rockabilly Riot also will be held at the same time at Mills Park. Along with its hot rod car show, Rockabilly Riot will celebrate its pinup culture with a pin-up show, sock hop, music and vendors. Rockabilly Riot will also be held from Thursday through Saturday.

Car registration, which will be held at the park entrance on Saliman Road, will be held at noon Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday. Those interested can register their vehicles up until 4 p.m. Saturday. The show will begin at 2 p.m. today, noon Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

A sock hop will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion and a pinup contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marv Teixeira Pavilion.

MOTOR CHALLENGE

Not only are there three car shows this weekend, but the Carson City Sheriff's Office will hold its 14th annual Extreme Officer Motor Training Challenge. Dozens of motorcycle officers from around the country will be at Mills Park to test their motorcycle skills. The event runs from today through Saturday, with training for the officers being held today and Friday and competitions being held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and all day Saturday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.