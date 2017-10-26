John Aston, who was accused of threats against Carson City Judge John Tatro, has died

John Aston, who was charged with multiple threats against Judge John Tatro, has died at the Nevada State Prison.

District Attorney Jason Woodbury said he was informed of Aston's death by prison officials and it was confirmed by Carson sheriff Kenny Furlong.

After a three-day preliminary hearing in September, Senior Justice of the Peace Harold Albright of Sparks ruled there was more than enough evidence to bind Aston over for trial on felony charges including Arson, aggravated stalking and discharging a firearm into an occupied residence. The firearm charge stemmed from rifle bullets that shattered the judge's front door late one night in 2012. In addition, milk jugs filled with flammable liquids were used to try to set fire to Tatro's home. Aston's DNA was on both the jugs and on a Christmas Card sent to the Tatro home that said, "You will die."

Aston, who was 74, was wheelchair-bound and suffering from several ailments when he appeared at his preliminary hearing. He was being housed at Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City on unrelated weapons charges pending trial.