July 4 fireworks set for Mills Park in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

RSVP is gearing up to host the 25th annual Fourth of July celebration and carnival in Mills Park.

A winner of the 2016 Carson City Chamber of Commerce Event of the Year, the event will offer live music, food, craft vendors, and carnival rides and games for all ages.

This year's event begins July 1 and runs through July 4. All-day carnival wristbands are $30 at the park. Coupons offering a $5 discount are available at the RSVP beer booth.

The carnival will open from 5 to 10 p.m. July 1. Simulcast Radio Lazer 107.7 FM will be on hand from 5 to 10 p.m.

On July 2 and 3, festivities will take place from noon to 10 with music by a DJ from 4 to 8 p.m.

The carnival runs from noon to 10 p.m. July 4. Live music by the Heidi Incident will be from 4 to 8. Wild 102.9 will be on hand from 6 to 9 p.m.

Also, the Wheelhouse Skate Expo — including giveaways and a skate jam — will take place throughout the weekend.

The fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. For those attending at the park, a stage and sound system will offer synchronized patriotic musical accompaniment.

RSVP will partner with Cumulus Radio to carry the sound track over Wild 102.9 so anyone with a radio signal can experience the same effect.

Proceeds from the carnival help further RSVP's mission of providing services to the area's low-income and home bound seniors.

"All proceeds go toward services for Carson City seniors designed to assist them to remain independent and in their own homes with dignity. RSVP Independent Living Programs include lifesaving services such as escorted transportation, respite care for family caregivers, volunteer companions for frail, home bound seniors, resistance exercise training, homemaker services, pro-bono legal services, personal emergency response systems, free farmers market coupons and much more," said Susan Haas, executive director and CEO of RSVP.

RSVP thanks its main event sponsor, Carson City Toyota. Additional sponsors include Carson City Redevelopment, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Capital Ford, Gold Dust West, Café at Adele's, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, NV Energy and Alpine Insurance.

For information about the event or becoming a vendor or sponsor, or to find out about RSVP services for seniors, go to http://nevadaruralrsvp.org/, or contact RSVP Fair Manager Anita Moreno at 775-687-4680, ext. 7, or amoreno@nvrsvp.com.