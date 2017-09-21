Lacy J. Dalton performing in Carson City benefit concert

A fundraiser featuring a country hall of famer is planned to benefit one of Nevada's iconic symbols — wild horses.

Lacy J. Dalton, a Northern Nevada-based performance and recording artist, is the headliner for a concert on Sept. 29 to benefit the Let 'em Run Foundation.

Dalton, who was inducted into the North American County Music Association International Hall of Fame on March 18, will be performing with the Dalton Gang.

The fundraiser is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Bella Fiore Wines, 224 S. Carson St., Suite 8.

The Let 'em Run Foundation is a volunteer organization staffed by Dalton and a group of individuals dedicated to the welfare of America's wild horses and burros.

Wild horses and burros are found throughout the state, especially in the northern regions and often in the expanse between Carson and Virginia cities.

Tickets for the fundraiser, which will also feature Ricochet and Max Volume, are $39.50. First-responders, military and seniors pay $35. Prices include the show and wine tasting.

Tickets are available at Bella Fiore Wines or by calling 775-888-9463. Tickets also will be sold at the door.