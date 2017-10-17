Light After Dark walk/run Saturday in Carson City

The annual Light after Dark 5K/10K Walk/Run event to benefit Advocates to End Domestic Violence will be held on Saturday at Silver Oak Golf Course.

The lit Silver Oak Golf Course will wind along a unique path through grassy greens, desert foliage and beautiful landscape. The unique course will wrap around the back nine holes of the golf course which does include grass, pavement, and a little dirt.

The event will be from 6 to 9 p.m. with warm-ups and guest speakers scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Participants are encourage to dress up and bring glowing items. Glow sticks will be included in race packets. Race packets will be available beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday at Silver Oak Golf Course. There will also be a dinner that includes hot dogs and chili after participants finish.

To register visit https://www.active.com/carson-city-nv/running/distance-running-races/light-after-dark-2017. For more information, call 883-7654.