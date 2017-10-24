Lights on Afterschool at Boys and Girls Clubs

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada will celebrate Lights On Afterschool on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. at its site in Carson City and from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Carson Valley.

The events' sponsors include: Northern Nevada 4-H, University of Nevada-Reno Cooperative Extension, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, Sierra Nevada Boy Scouts, Carson City Library and University of Nevada-Reno School of Engineering. At the Carson City site, youth will participate in STEM activities including digital art, a popsicle bridge making contest, robotics and a dry ice experiment. Model Dairy will serve free ice cream sundaes and Miss Nevada will make an appearance. More than 700 people will attend.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada Carson Valley will celebrate the 18th Annual National Lights On Afterschool with their yearly Haunted Teen Center at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School, 701 Long Valley Road in Gardnerville on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m.

Founded in 2000, and now organized by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool celebrates the importance of afterschool programs in communities and highlights the resources it takes to keep lights on and doors open.

"Lights On Afterschool highlights all the wonderful things our afterschool program provides to the kids of Carson Valley, but it also sends a powerful message that millions more kids around the country need quality programs afterschool" Melissa Scaramella, program coordinator for the Carson Valley Clubhouse, said. "Our Torch Club members have been working since the first day of school to organize a fun family event to celebrate this day."

The Torch Club is spending the week transforming the Teen Center into a haunted house with black walls and handmade decorations. The staff will also be donning full costumes. Parents and children ages seven and older can make their way through the experience and flashlights are allowed for the youngest participants if needed. Refreshments and treats will also be provided.

It's estimated 1 million Americans will attend more than 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events. The Empire State Building, along with numerous other buildings and landmarks, will keep their lights on in a show of support as well.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada currently serves more than 2,500 youth each year in Carson City and the Carson Valley. The clubs offer youth programming in core areas including character/leadership, sports/healthy lifestyles, the arts, STEM and education, as well as free tutoring for students afterschool.

Bus transportation is available from most Carson City and some Carson Valley schools to Clubs locations. For more information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada at (775) 882-8820 or at http://www.bgcwn.org

For more information about this event please contact Melissa Scaramella at melissas@bgcwn.org.