Live auction returning to Concert Under the Stars | NevadaAppeal.com

The live auction has become an integral and fun part of every evening during Concert Under the Stars, A Benefit for The Greenhouse Project, presenting The Family Stone & Lydia Pense & Cold Blood on July 12 at the Brewery Arts Center in Carson City.

Carson Tahoe Health is the event's first-ever title sponsor for this evening, which marks the 50th anniversary of Sly & The Family Stone.

Through the generosity of area businesses and donating citizens, the half-hour break during the show is filled with unique and one-of-a-kind offerings available for concert-goers to bid on. All proceeds support continuing operations of TGP, and offsets Capital FFA's travel costs to attend various learning events and conventions both statewide and nationally.

"It's always a high-energy, fun part of the evening," said Karen Abowd, TPG president. "Thanks to the work of Michele Lewis, Career and Technical Education coordinator at Carson High, we have the pleasure for the third year of having the auction conducted from the professionals from Harcourt, Reno."

Auction items include: a gift basket from Louis A. Bonaldi, M.D.'s Center for Plastic Surgery, Paradise Spa and Wellness and The Peppermill features from Dr. Bonaldi's, a 120-minute red carpet oxygen facial, Physodermie facial cleanser, SkinMedica AHA/BHA cream and Elta MD AHA/BHA sunscreen ($490); from Paradise Spa, two private training sessions, 10 knee-hab classes and two months wellness pass ($310); and from The Peppermill, a one-night stay in the luxurious tower and a $50 gift card ($200). Total value is $1,000, donated by Jo Kilpatrick.

Larry Burton's Outdoor Photography, donated by Lindsay Chichester, includes a day of instruction and guidance by Burton and includes lunch and transportation. Value: $500.

A paella dinner for 10 with wine at Chef Charlie and Karen Abowd's home. This is a culinary collaboration with Charlie and Chef Don Pepe (aka the Paella King). Valued at $2,000, this evening is donated by Carol Paz of Woman to Woman.

Get your friends together for a private wine class for 20 and wine tasting at Total Wine. This has been a favorite item in years past. Valued at $500, this package is donated by Fred and Brenda Schmidt.

The Tasty Reno Package features gift cards from more than a dozen fine culinary stores and dining establishments. This package is valued at $1,000 and is donated by Arnold Carbone of Glorious Garlic Farms.

The Change Place Fitness & Wellness has donated a package that includes an annual a la cart membership giving access to the state-of-the-art facility, value; five group fitness classes, $50 value and Chronic Strength Package with neuro Kinetic Therapy with Christina Luna and personal training sessions (five each), $500 value. Total value: $1,450.

Finally, Mark and Cheryl Rotter have donated a day of golfing with them as their guests at beautiful, exclusive and private Clear Creek Tahoe Golf. The auction winner plus one will enjoy 18 holes of golf, lunch and post-round drinks with the Rotters. This club can only be played by special invitation from a member of the club, making this item truly priceless. This item will need to be redeemed during the 2017 summer/fall season.

"Those planning to bid on auction items where many people can participate are encouraged to get together with friends or family ahead of time to strategize their bidding," Abowd said. "For some, this has become as much a part of their annual tradition as attending the concert."

Regardless of whether one plans to participate in the auction portion of the evening, everyone who buys a ticket is helping to continue the important work of The Greenhouse, of educating the community's young people about sustainable growing practices and feeding its food insecure.

"Many thanks to our donors and to our sponsors — Carson Tahoe Health, NV Energy, Gold Dust West, Dick Compagni's Carson City Toyota, Northern Nevada Toyota Dealers and Tito's Handmade Vodka as well as those who attend," she said. "Working together we all make a difference."

Bleacher/SRO tickets start at $25 and reserved seating at $45. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Brewery Arts Center box office, 449 W. King St., or at the Carson City Visitors Bureau, 716 N. Carson St., or online at http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org.