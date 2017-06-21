Local authorities hold blood drive contest | NevadaAppeal.com

With school out of session, hotter days, upcoming holidays, and vacations, summertime energy is at full throttle.

However, it's also a challenging time for United Blood Services, as regular blood donors are unavailable to donate due to the effects of travel and more.

With July 4 approaching, blood is an important resources as many get involved in accidents from traumatic injuries each year.

"It's not just during catastrophic emergencies that blood banks need to be filled, we should all make a commitment always," said Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong. "The availability of blood saves lives. As public safety we see the critical needs where having that supply of blood is critical in a life or death event."

To help relieve the challenge and motivate others to donate, the United Blood Services is hosting the 2017 Summer Ride to Save Lives until September. The bloodmobile is making a stop at Carson Valley Inn June 28.

On June 29, it's Battle of the Badges Blood Drive event, a friendly competition between Carson City Sheriff's Office and Fire Department.

This will be the third year law enforcement has competed to see who can donate or have blood donated in their name. Those who donate are entered for a chance to win a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle and receive a free T-shirt.

"We're trying to encourage more people to donate," said Mai Nguyen, donor recruitment representative for Carson City and Carson Valley. "I think people don't realize how much it saves lives. That's what it's really about."

Battle of the Badges will be held from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Fire Station 51 on Stewart Street and from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ormsby Room at the Sheriff's Office on Musser Street on June 29. To make an appointment, call 800-696-4484 or go online to bloodhero.com and enter sponsor code CarsonCommunity.

So far, the bloodmobile has made stops in Incline Village and Reno.

In general, blood donations tend to drop during the summer, but there are patients in need of blood every day in hospitals throughout Northern Nevada to survive cancer treatments, endure childbirth complications, and supports other complex medical and surgical procedures.

Nguyen said about 5 percent of registered donors donate to the United Blood Services during the summer. The organization is aiming for 75 donations per day, especially before Independence Day arrives.

"It's a civic duty to donate and it's an option we take for granted," she said. "With July 4 coming, we need the Carson City community to come together and help."

The event at Carson Valley Inn, 1627 Highway 395, is June 28 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.