Local church invites public to 50th anniversary
September 29, 2017
St. Paul's Lutheran Family Church will be celebrating its 50th year of history in Carson City this weekend at the Carson City Nugget.
The church, now located at 1201 North Saliman Road, started as a mission church directed by Pastor Daniel Bloomquist in 1965 at the Leisure Hall, corner of Musser & Division Streets.
The celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 7 with a luncheon.
RSVP's can be made by calling St. Paul's Lutheran Family church at 775-882-3020, to purchase a meal ticket as seats are limited.
