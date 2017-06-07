Local family graduates exactly 30 years apart from each other | NevadaAppeal.com

For one Carson City family, 30 is their lucky number.

When Tyler White, 18, graduated from Carson High School on June 3, he became the third generation in his family to graduate high school exactly 30 years apart from his mother—and 60 years apart from his grandfather.

Oddly enough, they also are 30 years apart each, in age.

"I don't think it's a big of a deal to him than it is to us," laughed Jennifer Curtis Moxley, White's mother. "He's an only child and we want to keep up with the tradition of 30-30-30."

Curtis Moxley, 48, graduated from Carson High School in 1987. Although her father Mike Curtis, 78, graduated from high school in Greenville, Calif., he's part of the Class of 1957.

But what's also fascinating is each family member had focused on a different life path per generation. When Mike graduated high school, his focus was to start a family while working as a drafting technician.

As for Curtis Moxley, she focused on business management and built her career path to her current occupation with Sierra Pacific Industries in Quincy, Calif.

White, however, is planning to study computer science and software game development at Utah State University this fall.

But another thing the family claims they have in common is they are all good at mathematics.

"It makes sense if we're all born by the numbers," White said.

Curtis Moxley said White received $14,000 in scholarships from local businesses such as Greater Nevada Credit Union and fast food giant Burger King.

Although White was born in Boulder, Colo., he said he's a Carson City native by choice. His grandparents from his father's side also attended his graduation from Denver, along with his father of Saucier, Miss.

"I think I would like to keep the tradition going," White said. "But we'll see."