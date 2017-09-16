Lompa Ranch impact fee to fund school on Carson City Board of Supervisors agenda

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will consider an agreement with the developer of Lompa Ranch which now includes an impact fee to help build a new elementary school.

The board was set to consider the agreement last month, but the item was pulled for further work. Since then, the developer has offered to pay a $1,000 mitigation fee per dwelling unit to the Carson City School District for the purchase of land for a new school.

The school district is concerned that demand from the 251-acre project, which is in the area of Fremont Elementary School, could quickly exceed classroom capacity.

The school district can bond again in four or five years for up to $20 million, which may not even cover the cost of construction, so school representatives have been meeting with the developer to find a way to cover the land purchase.

The proposed fee is on top of other fees the developer has agreed to, including a fire mitigation fee for new fire equipment or facilities as needed.

The agreement outlines all that as well as parks construction and drainage plans and must be in place before the first builder — Ryder Homes, which is building 189 single-family homes on 44.5 acres there — can begin site improvements.

The supervisors also will hear on first reading two marijuana ordinances. One ordinance covers zoning for recreational marijuana businesses which essentially mirrors zoning already in place for medical marijuana establishments and the second ordinance concerns business licenses and associated fees the for all types of recreational pot businesses.

The board also will vote whether to approve a $202,159 contract to repair the Riverview Park trail, which was damaged during the winter's floods.

And Parks, Recreation and Open Space has received a $261,657 federal grant through the Nevada Division of State Parks, which the board will vote to accept.

The grant requires an equal match from the city, which will be funded through a combination of Residential Construction Tax funds, a Community Development Block Grant, and in-kind labor from the city.

The grant will be used to design and build a universally-accessible playground at Ross Gold Park, which includes replacing much of the park's aging equipment.

The supervisors also will convene as the Board of Health and get an update on changes to restaurant inspections and on the Carson City Health and Human Services opioid abuse project funded by the state.

The Board of Supervisors meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.