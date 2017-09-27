Lucky day in Carson City: Glenn Lucky celebrates 65th birthday

Glenn Lucky celebrated his 65th birthday on Wednesday with cheers, tears and a hearty rendition of "Happy Birthday" from 100 or so of his closest friends.

"I'd like to thank everyone for being here. This is overwhelming," said Lucky, whose voice cracked as he teared up. "I thank my family for being here. Right now my mom is looking down and smiling at me."

Lucky, who has had cerebral palsy since he was two months old, is familiar to anyone who lives in Carson City and to many who have simply passed through the town.

For decades, he has spent most days biking up to 40 miles between Carson City and the Indian Hills neighborhood where he has lived for more than 30 years.

"I've only picked him up once and that was because of wind," said Rae Dear. "Nothing is going to slow him down."

Many at the party, like Dear, were long-time neighbors of Lucky's who are in awe of what he accomplishes every day.

"He's tougher than I am," said Butch Austin, who with his wife, Kathy, has lived across the street from Lucky for 20 years.

"He's pretty darn amazing," said Kathy Austin.

Many at the event said they eat lunch together twice a week as part of an Indian Hills senior citizens group, where Lucky can be found when he's not on his bike.

"He is a great, great guy," said Doreen Hoffman, a member of the group.

The birthday party, including carrot cake for everyone, was hosted by the Nevada State Museum, where the bike Lucky once rode from the state capital to the nation's capital is on display.

"On April 15, 1988, Glenn Lucky set off from the Nevada State Capitol building on a custom-built, 18-speed tricycle and began a ride across the country that took him across deserts, over mountains, through valleys, through heat, wind, and rain and 11 states before arriving in Washington, D.C., a 100-day, 3,648 mile endurance test to help increase public awareness of birth defects and raise money for research," said Myron Freedman, museum director.

Freedman also gave Lucky a certificate from Mayor Bob Crowell celebrating the day and said the museum had received thousands of responses on social media about the event.

"That's a testament to how loved you are in Carson City, Glenn," he said.