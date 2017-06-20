Lyon County dealing with flood-related issues | NevadaAppeal.com

Lyon County Manager Jeff Page said Tuesday the Sprague Ditch south of Pearl Street and east of Broadway in Yerington has blown out. It's currently dumping into the drain ditch, Page said.

Crews from the Road Department, WRID and the Ditch Company are working to fix the breach. Currently there's no threat of flooding to homes in the area.

Also, Lyon County has closed Miller Lane in Yerington due to flooding issues. In the past 48 hours, Lyon County has discovered the road barriers moved and a county vehicle damaged.

The Road Department has filed a report with Lyon County Sheriff's Office and may be installing video surveillance until the road can be open.

Page explains the road being closed is an inconvenience but necessary to protect the public and the integrity of the road. Based upon the tracks found it appears there may be damage to the road. If that's true the road may be closed longer to make the necessary repairs after the flood waters have receded.