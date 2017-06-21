Updated: Lyon County notifying residents on rise of Walker River | NevadaAppeal.com

YERINGTON — Lyon County officials are in the process of notifying residents along the Walker River to expect a significant rise in the river overnight. County Manager Jeff Page advised the river was over 3000 cfs at the Hudson Gauge in Smith Valley at 5 p.m. This triggered a notification process of door-to-door notification to ensure the public is aware and prepared for high water. County Manager Page explained people aren't being asked to evacuate at this time but to prepare for a possible evacuation. If evacuation is necessary residents will be notified via a telephonic notification and door to door notification.

There have been concerns about Highway 208 through Wilson Canyon. It's open with no controls. There are a few places the river is up against the bank and NDOT is working to shore those areas up Thursday.

Sheriff Al McNeil has requested BLM to close the Wilson Canyon Rest area on the west side of Wilson Canyon as water is currently in the camping areas. He expects confirmation on that decision Thursday.

For up to date information please check the Lyon County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LyonCountyNV/.