Lyon County officials to spray for mosquitoes | NevadaAppeal.com

The Mason Valley Mosquito Abatement is planning to spray larvicide over eastern Mason Valley before mosquito eggs hatch.

Officials said waterborne insects in the area are increasing due to standing floodwaters.

The district will be flying over homes, treating yards, roadways, and anywhere there's standing water.

According to a Lyon County press release, "Areas to be surveyed and/or sprayed are from Fox Ln. east, to ORV/CHRIS, From Spence Ln. east to Bonanza, and north to far N. Bybee."

The materials to be used are Altosid Liquid Larvicide and VectoBac 12AS.

Both products are harmless to humans, pets and anything but waterborne insects, officials said, and outdoor water and food for pets will be unaffected.

Spraying is expected to begin in the early morning hours of Sunday or Monday. The pesticide will be applied weekly on Mondays until the water evaporates or there's no more larva.

For information, call the district office at 775-463-6566, and leave a message if there's no answer. Updates also are posted on the Lyon County Facebook page or at http://www.lyon-county.org.