Lyon County schools in need of supplies

Many Dayton children returned to school Aug. 31 without everything needed to be focused on learning. That's where Terri Allred Garr of the Lyon County School District comes in.

From her office at Dayton Intermediate School, Allred Garr coordinates with Dayton schools, outreach resources and organizations and citizens to fill the gaps.

"I run a kind of a supply storehouse and people can make donations to the school(s) or to me, and I will ensure those things go where needed," she said. "Donations do not have to be money, which a lot of times is overlooked.

"It is my goal and belief that in bringing community awareness and uniting the community to help, we can accomplish so much, and I understand it is hard to focus on the concerns of others when faced with our own concerns."

“It is my goal and belief that in bringing community awareness and uniting the community to help, we can accomplish so much, and I understand it is hard to focus on the concerns of others when faced with our own concerns.”



— Terri Allred Garr

Student needs change throughout the school year, Allred Garr said, noting there's a big push now, that another push will come around the holidays when warm clothing items are needed, and again in February, when supplies tend to run low.

Recommended Stories For You

Currently, everything from school supplies to clothing and personal hygiene items are requested.

"We are currently in need of backpacks, composition books, spiral-bound paper, pencil boxes, folders, pencils, pencils, pencils, Kleenex, hand sanitizer, whiteboard markers and highlighter pens, calculators, erasers, index cards, serviceable shoes, clean and gently used school-appropriate clothing and personal care items — shampoo and conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant — that's a big one, and feminine hygiene products," she said. "I ask that all socks and underwear be new only, and every pair of sweatpants (not pajama bottoms), jeans, T-shirts and sweatshirts are a blessing."

Clothing needs range from pre-kindergarten to high school (3 to 4 toddler to 14-ish), and larger items will be sent out to adults in need.

That said, storage space is limited, and Allred Garr asks anyone with adult-sized clothing contact her prior to donating, as she knows where the greatest need is for those items as well.

"Last year we were able to help with flood relief, and everything that is given ripples out … we're each pebbles in the pond," she said. "Nothing that is given will go unused."

Allred Garr requests as folks begin fall cleaning, that winter items such as coats, gloves, hats, scarves, boots and shoes also be set aside for donation beginning in October. Socks and waterproof shoes are especially needed in winter, when little feet get wet and cold making it difficult for children to focus.

The efforts of Dayton Urgent Care in its school supply collections and River Fitness in its coat and winter clothing drives are great partners, Garr said.

"We keep things low-key and the community is hugely supportive, which shows how much good comes when we all unite and work together."

To contact Allred Garr, call 775-720-3664, or email tgarr@lyoncsd.org.