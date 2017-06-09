Maid-Rite Spcialty Foods beef products recalled | NevadaAppeal.com

WASHINGTON — Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC., a Dunmore, Penn. establishment, is recalling approximately 174,000 pounds of various beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday. The products contain milk, a known allergen, which isn't declared on the products labels.

The raw and ready-to-eat beef items were produced between March 13 and May 26. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS," with case code 83353-52980 and lot numbers 04/04/17, 04/06/17, 04/07/17, 04/10/17, 04/18/17, 04/24/17, 04/25/17, 05/04/17, 05/08/17, 05/15/17 and 05/16/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS," with case code 83353-52981 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED BEEF BURGERS," with case code 83353-52982 and lot numbers 03/31/17, and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK," with case code 48339-44914 and lot numbers 03/31/17 and 05/08/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES," with case code 70804-35001 and lot numbers 03/20/17 and 04/19/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "OUR HOMESTYLE BIG-N-BEEFY PATTIES," with case code 70804-35005 03/20/17, 03/31/17, 04/19/17, 05/02/17, 05/05/17, and 05/19/17.

30-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED BEEF MEATBALLS," with case code 75156-33530with lot codes 03/13/17 and 04/28/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED BEEF STEAKETTE FOR SALISBURY," with case code 75156-34914 and lot number 04/27/17.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "FULLY COOKED AND CHARBROILED SALISBURY STEAK," with case code 48339-44913 and lot numbers 03/16/17, 03/28/17, 04/18/17, 05/08/17, and 05/17/17.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 77" or "EST. 118" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to locations throughout the United States and Canada.

The problem was discovered on June 6, when Maid-Rite Specialty Foods, LLC. received notification from one of their ingredient supplier the bread crumbs the company received and used in the recalled products potentially contained undeclared milk.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Kurt Sorensen or Deb Weber, Managers FSQA, at (570) 343-4748.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.