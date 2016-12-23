Man brought back to Carson City from Vegas for contempt of court charge, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

THURSDAY

At 10:37 a.m., a 28-year-old Carson man was charged with child neglect/endangerment and domestic battery-first after deputies were dispatched to an address on College Parkway. The defendant’s girlfriend reported the incident saying her boyfriend battered her. The couple’s eight month old daughter was present during the incident.

Total bail was set at $5,500.

At 11:15 a.m., a 22-year-old Gardnerville woman was booked on a charge of failure to appear in a justice court matter. Her bail was set at $500.

At 3 p.m., a 71-year-old transient was booked on contempt of court charges after being returned to Carson City from Las Vegas. His bail was set at $10,000 cash only.

At 3:12 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson man was charged with gross misdemeanor battery on a police officer, resisting and violating his suspended sentence conditions. He was reported by his ex-wife who said he showed up at her work intoxicated. She said he left, taking her vehicle. When deputies caught up with him, they reported he was belligerent and aggressive, grabbing the deputy by the arm and refusing to cooperate. He was jailed in lieu of a total of $4,500 bail.

At 4:25 p.m., a 60-year-old Dayton man was charged with DUI-first after a traffic stop on College Parkway after reportedly hitting a car in the Walmart parking lot. Bail was set at $1,000.

At 8:37 p.m., a 19-year-old Carson man was charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and violating his alternative sentencing conditions after a traffic stop at Basque and Roop streets. The deputy reported he pulled the defendant over because he was following his patrol vehicle less than a car length behind him. Total bail was set at $1,100.

At 10:39, a 25-year-old Carson man was arrested after his girlfriend’s sister reported he had assaulted the woman. She had a swollen lip which deputies say confirmed the assault. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail on a charge of domestic battery-first.

FRIDAY

At 4:30 p.m., a 53-year-old Carson man was charged with domestic battery-first after deputies were called to Carson Tahoe hospital on a report of elder abuse. The victim told deputies she was assaulted by her daughter. The daughter was arrested and held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

