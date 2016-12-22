Man jailed after asking motorist to run him over, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office | NevadaAppeal.com

The following people were booked into the Carson City Jail. All are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.

Carson City

TUESDAY

At 1:13 a.m., a 43-year-old Carson man was charged wit petit larceny after allegedly taking about $200 worth of merchandise form Walmart. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.

At 1:40 p.m., deputies were called to the area of Sutro and Bonanza after a suspect told a passerby he wanted her to run him over with her car. The suspect was lying in the middle of the street at the time. Deputies said he appeared to be intoxicated but that they smelled no alcohol. He was taken into custody after deputies said he was stumbling and attempting to grab a knife from his pocket. He was charged with provoking an assault and obstructing an officer and held in lieu of $800 bail.

At 3 p.m., a 55-year-old was taken into custody for Civil Protection after he was stopped near North Carson and Robinson streets. A field breath test recorded his alcohol level at 0.382, more than four times the legal limit. He was ordered held for his own protection until sober.

At 5:15 p.m., a 46-year-old Santa Cruz woman was arrested on a failure to appear warrant issued in Sparks after a traffic stop on east William Street. She was held in lieu of $1,188 bail.

At 5:14 p.m., a 48-year-old was arrested after deputies were called to the Gold Dust West on a report of a domestic battery. The victim had bruises on her arms, blood on her nose and dirt on her pant legs. Her boyfriend was held in lieu of $9,000 bail on two counts of violating a restraining order and one of domestic battery.

At 9:04 p.m., a 31-year-old Carson woman was arrested on charges of domestic battery and resisting an officer. The arrest happened after deputies were called to an address on Airport Road. She was held in lieu of $3,250 bail on the charges.

WEDNESDAY

At 12:10 a.m., a 52-year-old Mound House man was charged with possession of and taking an automobile without the owners consent based on a warrant issued by Lyon County. He was held in lieu of $2,500 bail on the gross misdemeanor charge.

A 42-year-old Carson woman was jailed at 12:58 a.m. after a traffic stop at William Street and Roop. Her breath sample was 0.168, double the legal limit for a driver. She was charged with DUI alcohol-second and held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

At 12:46 p.m., a 46-year-old Carson woman was cited after a license plate check revealed the vehicle she was driving was not registered. She was cited for expired registration, no insurance and failure to appear in a Lyon County case. Her bail was set at $625 in Carson City and $1,490 on the FTA warrant. In addition, her passenger was charged as an ex-felon who failed to register after changing address. He was held in lieu of $150 bail.

At 7:12 p.m., a 68-year-old Carson man was charged with domestic battery 1st after deputies responded to Bourogne Street. The victim said her male roommate assaulted her, injuring her shoulder. He was held in lieu of $3,000 bail.

At 7:26 p.m., a 33-year-old Gardnerville man was charged with Petit Larceny after Walmart security reported he tried to leave the store with $213 in merchandise without paying for it. He was held in lieu of $250 bail.

The Nevada Appeal only names people arrested on suspicion of felonies and violent crimes. Carson City Secret Witness will pay up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals committing crimes. Anyone with information is asked to call 775-322-4900. The School Secret Witness number is 775-283-1799. Callers remain anonymous.