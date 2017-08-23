Man killed in rollover crash in Washoe Valley

A driver was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled over on Tuesday in Washoe Valley.

At about 5:30 a.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover crash on Alternate US395 (Old US395) just north of Bellevue Road.

The preliminary investigation indicates a white 1991 Toyota Pickup was traveling northbound on Old US395, north of Bellevue Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota went off the roadway to the right and overturned. The driver, Jason Frederick Inman, 42 of Las Vegas, wasn't wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Inman succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is suspected in the crash.

If anyone witnessed the incident, or have any information regarding this collision, please contact Trooper Jason Litchie of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us in reference to NHP case #170802195.