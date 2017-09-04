Man rescued from the flames at Burning Man festival
September 4, 2017
BLACK ROCK CITY — A man rescued from the flames at the Burning Man festival's signature burning of a towering effigy has been airlifted to a hospital.
Burning Man organizers say the counter-culture festival attendee broke through safety perimeters about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and ran into the blaze.
Black Rock City firefighters rescued the man and treated him at the scene before he was airlifted to a burn treatment center.
More than 70,000 people are enjoying the art and music celebration in the Black Rock Desert, about 100 miles north of Reno.
The nine-day festival in northern Nevada was briefly hampered when a lightning-sparked wildfire temporarily shut down Burning Man's main travel route last week.
The 138-square-mile wildfire is now 28 percent contained.
Burning Man ends Monday.