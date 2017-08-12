Mark Salinas appointed to Nevada Arts Council Board | NevadaAppeal.com

Mark Salinas, Carson City's director of arts and culture, has been appointed to the board of the Nevada Arts Council by Gov. Brian Sandoval.

"I'm extremely grateful to Gov. Sandoval for this appointment," Salinas said. "It has been 30 years since there has been a board member from Carson City on the NAC Board. I look forward to four years of proactive service for the benefit of the Nevada Arts Council, its artists and organizations statewide."

Before moving to Nevada in 2016, Salinas lived in New York City for 19 years, where he worked at PaceWildenstein Gallery, Marian Goodman Gallery, and White Columns. He holds degrees from Washington University in St. Louis (sculpture), Parsons School of Design in New York City (fashion design), and Central St. Martins in London (tailoring).

He's a practicing visual artist and has been awarded public art commissions in Times Square, artist residencies in Scotland and France, and numerous individual artist grants.

The Nevada Arts Council Board consists of nine members, appointed by the governor to four-year terms. They're selected based on their knowledge of and experience in the arts and to ensure geographic and ethnic representation of all areas of the state.

The NAC Board advocates on behalf of the arts and arts education in Nevada, and promotes policies and viewpoints to benefit members of the creative industry and residents throughout Nevada.

Recommended Stories For You

The Nevada Arts Council, a division of the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, was founded in 1967 as the state agency charged ensuring that state and national funds support cultural activity and encourage participation in the arts throughout Nevada. The agency's programs and services are designed to support creative expression, animate communities, diversify local economies and provide lifelong learning in the arts for all Nevadans. The Nevada Arts Council is funded by the State of Nevada, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other public and private sources.