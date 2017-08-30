Martial arts academy seek donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

No Limits Marital Arts Academy is known not only for training kids to become pros in self-defense, but also helping those in need, such as victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Now through Sept. 15, the academy is holding a charity drive for those struggling in Texas without food, power, or even a home.

"We just want to help, we don't have a set goal," said Kristin Hendricks of the academy. "It also goes to the core of what we're trying to teach the kids, they could learn something from it."

The drive is part of the academy's Leadership Program, where students learn what it means to give back to the community and setting an example to inspire others.

The program has already made an impact to the local community; they raised money for the Eagle Valley Children's Home and donated items to the Ron Wood Family Resource Center earlier this year.

But in order to provide donations for the Red Cross to deliver, the team needs help from the local community.

With a donation bin located inside of the academy at 3242 Research Way, the academy is looking to fill it with clothing, blankets, stuffed animals for children, hygiene products, and pet food.

Donations are accepted for the next two weeks during the academy's business hours 1:30-8 p.m.