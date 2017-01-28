‘Maw-velous:’ Carson City native on Ellen show | NevadaAppeal.com

Local dancer Ryan Maw was featured on the Thursday episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In honor of the host’s birthday, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a choreographer and dancer featured on “So You Think You Can Dance,” brought his crew to the show.

“What more perfect gift to give Ellen than the gift of dance,” he said before breaking into a hip-hop routine accompanied by dancers from his 24 Seven Dance Convention.

Maw, 14, was among the dancers featured, showcasing his tap and hip-hop skills.

“Oh my gosh, I cried when I saw it,” said Ryan’s mom, Angee. “That’s my baby up there dancing in front of Ellen. It’s a big deal.”

Angee said Ryan has been dancing since he was 4, specializing mostly in tap and hip-hop, the same genres preferred by Angee, who is a dance and fitness instructor as well as health teacher at Carson Middle School.

Ryan is living with a host family in San Diego practicing with the Danceology Performing Art Campus. He appeared in the movie, “Dance Off,” competed on “So You Think Can Dance,” appeared once before on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” among other performances.

“Every time I watch him, he improves so much,” Angee said. “I’m just so proud.”

She gets to see him about once a month, she said.

“It’s bitter-sweet for me,” she said. “I miss him, but at the same time he’s able to live his dream at such a young age.”

Ryan’s family continues to live in Carson City, including his father Robert, technology implementation specialist for the Carson City School District; brother Adam, a senior at Carson High School and sister, Brooklyn, youth program coordinator at Partnership Carson City.

Robert coaches volleyball and track at the high school and Angee coaches cross country and track.

Angee said the latest performance on “Ellen” was particularly thrilling to see.

“He just looked like he was so full of joy,” she said. “You could tell he’s doing exactly what he’s supposed to be doing.”

If you missed it, watch the performance at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZueCdN2O2sg.

Find out more about 24 Seven Dance Convention at http://www.24sevendance.com/.