McDonald’s to host Women’s Invitational riders event in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Motorcycle enthusiasts will be able to meet and speak with riders competing in the Women's All-Star Invitational of the Fuji Park Flat Track competition.

Riders will be at the McDonald's on South Carson Street 1-3 p.m. Thursday to sign autographs and mingle with fans.

"We are very excited for the upcoming Flat Track races," said Nicole Abowd, business manager for Kassity Management Group. "We thought it would be fun for people, maybe the kids, to meet some of the women before the race. It makes it more fun when you know them."

The flat track motorcycle race, presented by McDonald's, is returning to Carson City on Friday after a successful inaugural event last year. Tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults. McDonald's stores in Carson City and Minden are offering coupons for $5 off a children's ticket with any purchase from the store.

"We just thought it was a good community event," Abowd said. "It draws a lot of people into the community from all over."

While women have traditionally competed in the races, this will be the first year for a women's invitational. Competitors were chosen from across the country.

"Women will be racing against other women," said Robert Hansen, event promoter. "That will be something new for our fans to see. Some of these young girls who are already riding motorcycles might start racing them."

Competitors for the race were selected through California Flat Track Association and On Trac Events, co-promoters of the race.

"Up for grabs is a minimum purse of $2,500, sponsored by McDonald's," Hansen said.

Along with the women racing Saturday evening, there's a full program of amateur racing during the day, with selected evening classes.

Races will include the Open Professional Class, Dash for Cash, the popular Hooligans — which are 750cc and above street legal bikes — seniors, and the kids class featuring 80cc bikes.