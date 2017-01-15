Military briefs: Carrillo completes basic training | NevadaAppeal.com

Carrillo completes basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Joseph J. Carrillo graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Carrillo is the son of Messina L. and step-son of Mike W. Blakely of Carson City, and brother of Erica Macias of Gardnerville and Cynthia Macias of Schurz.

He’s a 2016 graduate of Cottage Grove High School, Cottage Grove, Ore.