Monday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers | NevadaAppeal.com

Monday’s winning Calif. lotto numbers
January 16, 2017
Monday night’s winning California lotto numbers were: Daily 3 Evening: 7-0-3; Daily 3 Midday: 8-8-1; Daily 4: 3-7-9-3; Daily Derby: 1st: 9 Winning Spirit; 2nd: 3 Hot Shot; 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: 1:45.09; Fantasy 5: 03-08-10-18-31.
The jackpot for today’s Mega Millions drawing is estimated at $150 million.
The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing is estimated at $135 million.
For more information visit the California Lottery website: http://www.calottery.com.
