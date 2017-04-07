Moose Lodge taking over annual Carson City Kiwanis Easter egg hunt | NevadaAppeal.com

Nine years ago, the Kiwanis Club of Carson City, established in 1959, was approached by the Jaycees of Carson City. For 30 years they had sponsored and provided the annual Easter egg hunt; primarily at Governors Field on Easter Sunday.

The Jaycees requested that Kiwanis Club of Carson City host the community project that had been a staple to so many families and children over the years. The Kiwanis Club of Carson City agreed.

The event was moved to the Saturday prior to Easter to accommodate and honor the churches and families who celebrate Easter Sunday as their most sacred holiday. This change sparked even more participants, and the hunt was then moved to Centennial Park, thanks to the cooperation of the Carson City Parks and Recreation Department.

Thousands of children and their parents have attended this annual event at no cost due to the sponsorship of many local businesses and volunteers, and of course the members of the Kiwanis Club.

The Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club intensely focused on our core mission of serving the children and the aged of our community. Our service includes scholarships for local students; aid to seniors and the Senior Center; Support of Salvation Army; Meals On Wheels; Cops and Kids; Safe Grad Night; Push America; Carson City Airport Open House; Back to School Shopping Spree; Pancreatic Cancer Research; WNC; Court Appointed Special Advocates: Angel Tree; Advocates to End Domestic Violence; Carson River Cleanup; and many other worthy causes. In order to do this we have elected to release our sponsorship of the Easter egg hunt.

Kiwanis Club of Carson City is excited to announce a new event host will take over the tradition of providing this wonderful service to our community.

Moose Lodge No. 2709 will now host the annual hunt with the 39th Annual Easter Egg Hunt being held on April 15 at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park.

Kiwanis Club of Carson City is proud to announce the transition of this event given the reputation of the Moose Lodge and its members.

Kiwanis Club of Carson City Board Members would like to express their deepest gratitude to current and previous sponsors, Carson City Sheriff's Office Mounted Patrol, Carson City Parks & Recreation, Carson City Search & Rescue, Reno Aces and their mascot Archie, K-BUL 98.1FM, and the many others who made this event possible.

For information about this event, check out the Kiwanis of Carson City website at http://www.carsoncitykiwanis.org or our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/carsoncitykiwanis.