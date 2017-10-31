Motorcyclist dies in Fernley crash

A motorcycle rider was killed when he turned into the path of an SUV on Sunday in Fernley. Stanley Stevens Stainbrook, 61, of Fernley died as a result of the crash.

At about 12:50 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers responded to US95A near West Newlands Drive in Fernley for a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Preliminary investigation indicated a black and white 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on US95A and entered the center turn lane. The motorcycle rider, Stainbrook, made a left turn to go into the shopping center parking lot, into the path of a gray 2017 Jeep Cherokee that was southbound in the slow lane, NHP reported. The driver of the Jeep was unable to slow or stop and struck the motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was transported by ambulance to rendezvous with CareFlight, but eventually died. The driver of the Jeep remained on scene until emergency responders arrived.

Trooper Doug Hildebrand of the Nevada Highway Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information related to the crash is encouraged to contact Hildebrand at 775-687-9617 or dhildebrand@dps.state.nv.us regarding case No. 171002755.