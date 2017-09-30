Motorcyclist dies in Spooner Summit crash

The right lane of eastbound U.S. 50 is closed just east of Spooner Summit due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

A single motorcyclist was involved in the crash. Speed is being investigated as a possible cause, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash on Spooner Summit.

NHP, in a tweet sent around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, said it was on the scene of a fatal crash on eastbound U.S. 50.

The Nevada Department of Transportation, via Twitter, said the crash occurred approximately 1 mile east of Spooner Summit. The right lane was closed.