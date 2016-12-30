Multi faith prayer service planned on New Year’s Eve in Reno | NevadaAppeal.com

Multi faith prayer service planned on New Year’s Eve in Reno
December 30, 2016
Away from casino glitter, local faith leaders are joining together to ring in the New Year with multi-faith prayers. Coordinated by religious statesman Rajan Zed, the free service will be 10:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Reno Buddhist Center, 820 Plumas St.. It will include Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Bahá’í, Shinto and Native American prayers. Guests can sign a banner with a pledge for peace, love and unity in 2017. Snacks will be available. For more information, email Zed rajanzed@gmail.com.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Congress changes veteran status for Guard, Reserves
- The Year Ahead in Business in Carson City: From Doom to Boom
- Men arrested after exposing themselves, says Carson City Sheriff’s Office
- Carson City rattled by 3 earthquakes; series of quakes reported in Nevada
- Quakes damage house where Twain frittered away fortune