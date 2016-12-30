Multi faith prayer service planned on New Year’s Eve in Reno | NevadaAppeal.com

Away from casino glitter, local faith leaders are joining together to ring in the New Year with multi-faith prayers. Coordinated by religious statesman Rajan Zed, the free service will be 10:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Reno Buddhist Center, 820 Plumas St.. It will include Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, Jewish, Bahá’í, Shinto and Native American prayers. Guests can sign a banner with a pledge for peace, love and unity in 2017. Snacks will be available. For more information, email Zed rajanzed@gmail.com.