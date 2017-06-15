Multiple injuries during busy Thursday night in Carson City: Man falls from moving vehicle; car crashes into garage | NevadaAppeal.com

Multiple incidents occurred within minutes of each other Thursday night. One incident at Eagle Valley Market at Fairview Drive involved a vehicle and a knife. Though reports haven't been confirmed as to the exact details, officials said a man was seriously injured after falling out of a moving vehicle. A knife was involved in the incident, though no one was stabbed, deputies say. The suspect attempted to flee from authorities but was detained at 5th Street and Saliman Road. The victim was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center via CareFlight.

The incident is still under investigation.

The second incident occurred at the 3400 block of Airport Road after a suspected drunk driver ran into a garage at a residence. Officials said they believe the female driver lost control. The person in the residence was injured and transported to Carson Tahoe Hospital and the driver was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center via CareFlight.