Mylo McCormick to play free blues concert Tuesday in Silver City | NevadaAppeal.com

Bring a lawn chair and a picnic and enjoy a morning in the shaded Silver City park with a free acoustic blues concert by Mylo McCormick from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 6.

McCormick will perform on the town's new outdoor stage, the Silver Pavilion, located adjacent to the town community center, known as the School House, at 385 High St.

McCormick was born in Silver City, where he learned to play guitar with musician Will Rose. After moving to Carson City, he began taking vocal lessons with Linda Badinger of Music Lessons Unlimited.

By age 16, he was invited to join Mo'z Motley Blues, a Northern Nevada band performing blues-infused rock, pop, soul and country music.

"At just 17, Mylo is a masterful young guitarist with tasteful riffs and solos that would make Jimi Hendrix and Stevie Ray Vaughan take notice," said Mo'z Motley Blues band leader Monique De Haviland. "He fires up the audience and is the driving force behind the Motley 'blues' flavor."

In addition to having written some of his own tunes, McCormick also has recorded guitar solos for original songs by De Haviland, who expects to release a solo album soon. Mo'z Motley Blues is recording a live album as well.

This spring McCormick graduated from Silver State Charter School in Carson City, with a headstart on college credits through Western Nevada College's Jump Start College program.

"I'll study history, anthropology, and writing at WNC this year, and then I'll apply to Berklee College of Music in Boston and see what happens," McCormick said.

The free concert is sponsored by the Resident Artist Program in Silver City and kicks off the town's annual free arts and science summer program.

For information, contact program director Quest Lakes at 775-847-0742.