Mystique Restaurant & Lounge has closed in downtown Carson | NevadaAppeal.com

Mystique Restaurant & Lounge in downtown Carson City has closed.

Owner Yvette Barrett posted a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page Tuesday evening.

“It is with deep sadness that I must announce we are closed. Thank you to everyone who supported us. To our regulars, we love you and will miss you dearly. If anyone needs incredible chef, pastry chef, wait staff, bartenders, dishwashers, please let me know. We had incredible people working here. God Bless,” the posting read.

The restaurant opened in December 2015 and served lunch and dinner. Its upscale menu included scallops, quail and bison as well as sandwiches and hamburgers.

The restaurant was just a few months old when downtown construction started and Barrett said the restaurant struggled when customers found parking and access difficult.

“If business doesn’t pick up we’ll be closing our doors soon,” she said in August.