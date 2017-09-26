National emergency test Wednesday morning

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a mandatory nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 at 11:20 a.m. The test will assess the readiness for distribution of the national level test message, as well as verify its delivery.

The EAS test is made available to radio, television, cable and direct broadcast satellite systems, and is scheduled to last approximately one minute. The test's message will be similar to the regular monthly test message of the EAS with which the public is familiar, only inserting the word "national." "This is a national test of the Emergency Alert System. This is only a test."

Significant coordination and regional testing has been conducted with the broadcast community and emergency managers in preparation for this EAS national test. The test is intended to ensure public safety officials have the methods and systems that will deliver urgent alerts and warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster. Periodic testing of public alert and warning systems is also a way to assess the operational readiness of the infrastructure required for the distribution of a national message and determine whether technological improvements are needed.

Conducting the test following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria will provide insight into the resiliency of our national-level alerting capabilities in impacted areas. The test will also provide valuable data into how the Integrated Public Alerts and Warning System performs during and following a variety of conditions. With three major hurricanes already making landfall, and a potential for one more impacting the nation, it's needed to have the ability to maintain the continuity of critical infrastructure under various conditions.

CodeRed is the Carson City emergency notification service to keep informed of local events and incidents that may immediately impact the community's safety. To sign up for CodeRed please visit http://www.carson.org/alerts.

For more preparedness information, go to http://www.ready.gov.