National Guard drill in Northern Nevada postponed | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada National Guard drill set for all northern Nevada armories, bases and facilities Jan. 7-8 is postponed and will be rescheduled due to anticipated severe inclement weather.

The postponement applies only to Soldiers and Airmen who were set to drill in northern Nevada (north of

Tonopah) facilities. Airmen and Soldiers who drill in southern Nevada facilities should attend their regularly-scheduled drill. Soldiers and Airmen who reside in northern Nevada but drill in southern Nevada should

plan to attend drill.

For information, Soldiers and Airmen should call their unit’s administrative sergeant. The dates for the rescheduled drill aren’t set. The postponement of drill won’t affect the potential for officials to place the state’s more than 4,000 Guard members on state active duty should any contingency occur.

For information, call 775-887-7250.