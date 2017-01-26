National Honor Society’s blood drive at Carson High School | NevadaAppeal.com

National Honor Society’s blood drive at Carson High School
January 26, 2017
United Blood Services’ Amanda Moreno checks on Carson High junior Logan Smedes as he gives blood for the National Honor Society’s blood drive Wednesday afternoon in the Carson High School library.
