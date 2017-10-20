National Lights On Afterschool event to benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada celebrates the 18th Annual National Lights On Afterschool with hands-on STEM activities, games, ice cream sundaes and support from local partners and dignitaries on Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. The event is open to the community.

Founded in 2000, and now organized by the Afterschool Alliance, the event celebrates the importance of afterschool programs in communities and highlights the resources it takes to keep lights on and doors open.

"Lights On Afterschool is one of our favorite events each year because it helps us celebrate our afterschool programs across the city, state and country," Matt Sampson, director of operations for Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and Nevada Afterschool Alliance Ambassador, said. "Afterschool programs are important now more than ever because for every child who is involved in an afterschool program, there are three more kids waiting to get in. I'm beyond proud that the club can be a part of raising awareness for the need for afterschool program funding."

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell and a representative from the Governor's Office will be in attendance to share city and state proclamations. Carson City School District Superintendent Richard Stokes, Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong and representatives from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada will also be present. The Boys Scouts of America, Carson City Library, University of Nevada, Reno's ME2L Lab and Cooperative Extension 4-H program will be providing hands-on STEM activities.

It's estimated 1 million Americans will attend more than 8,000 Lights On Afterschool events. The Empire State Building, along with numerous other buildings and landmarks, will keep their lights on in a show of support as well.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada currently serves more than 2,500 youth each year in Carson City and the Carson Valley. The clubs offer youth programming in core areas including character/leadership, sports/healthy lifestyles, the arts, STEM and education, as well as free tutoring for students afterschool.

Bus transportation is available from most Carson City and some Carson Valley schools to club locations. For information, contact the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada at 775-882-8820 or at http://www.bgcwn.org.