Natural Living: Conquer stress in 11 simple steps

Feelings of stress and tension can be reduced greatly by modifying thought, behavior, posture and habits. Follow these 11 simple steps to immediately keep your stress level under control.

Breathe: Take three deep breaths and release them slowly before reacting to the next stressful occurrence. How you react to the situation is 99 percent of your stress. Meditation and guided imagery will help you learn to breathe slowly and deeply and react more peacefully.

Slow Down: Practice speaking slower than usual. Feeling overwhelmed by stress can lead people to speak fast and breathlessly. Slowing down will help you react reasonable in a stressful situation and appear less anxious and in more control of any situation.

Get Some Fresh Air: Take a break and smell the aroma of the great outdoors. Even if you only have five minutes the healing power of fresh air will help rejuvenate you regardless of snow, rain or shine.

Take a Siesta: In just 15 minutes your body can feel recharged by getting some shut eye preferably after lunch, whether you're in your car, bed or a park.

Complete One Simple To Do: Proper time management can prevent high stress levels. Choose one simple thing you have been putting off and do it immediately. Taking care of even one nagging responsibility can be refreshing and improve your mind set.

Recommended Stories For You

Control Your Anger: Observe the next instance when trivial and unimportant things stir feelings of anger and frustration, then practice letting go — making a conscious choice not to become angry or upset. Do not allow yourself to waste thought and energy where it isn't deserved.

Eat and Drink Well: Keep yourself hydrated and manage your glucose levels by drinking water and eating small, nutritious snacks/meals throughout the day. Hunger and dehydration can lead to aggressiveness and feelings of anxiety and stress.

Posture Check: Avoid stooping or slumping by holding your head and shoulders high, full of confidence. Bad posture may lead to muscle tension, headache, pain and increased stress.

Let Your Body Recharge: Reward yourself at the end of day with a relaxing bath, a good book, listening to some calming music or anything else that soothes your mind and body. Allow your body at least seven hours of sleep to feel renewed.

Fill Your Heart with Joy: Experience joy as often as you can by rekindling things you have put off to have a career or family. Pull out that dusty camera, art work, musical instrument, go fishing, hiking, swimming etc. that you have put off for so long.

Create Calm Within: Utilizing Tools such as acupuncture, meditation, massage, yoga, aromatherapy, Bach flower remedies, hypnosis, imagery, positive mantras and herbal therapy to name a few will help guide you to harmony.

Your body, mind and spirit deserves to feel peaceful and energized without being stressed, give yourself the time you need to make this happen and enjoy! Remember that you need time to recharge and energize yourself — you'll be much better prepared to face another stressful day.