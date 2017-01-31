Natural Living: Create the life you dream of with a vision board | NevadaAppeal.com

A vision board is best described as a way to create a sacred space that displays what you want to bring forth into your life. Essentially it’s a way to visualize your hopes and dreams and allow them to manifest in your life. Jan. 28 marked the first day of the Chinese New Year in celebration of the Yin Fire Rooster. By creating your vision board the rooster energy within you will feel much more grounded and ready for action for the New Year.

Vision boards are simple to make. Here’s what you need to get started: a poster board for pinning or gluing; pins or glue; magazines that you connect and agree with; photos of yourself, family or friends; any trinkets that you like that can hang; and a sense of adventure. Next you need to set your intentions. Think about what you would like to bring into your life this year. Is there something that you’ve been longing for? It can be tangible or simply an emotion you would like to experience more. Think about images of who you want to become, where you want to live, vacation and what you want to have. When you set these intentions, your life changes to match these images and desires.

Once you have come up with your intentions, it’s time to go through all of the magazines and cut out clippings of phrases or images that you resonate with or want to attract.

Next, look through all of your photos, magazine clippings, cards and trinkets and make sure you still connect with them, use your intuition to decide what needs to be on your board.

Then lay out all of your treasures you’ve collected and decipher where you want to put them on the board. Some people will create certain themes on the board such as relationships, job, health and spirituality or you can post your treasures throughout the board at your own liking. You can also put a picture of yourself, which is radiant and beautiful in the middle of the board and then surround your picture with images and phrases you want to attract. Now start gluing or pinning everything on to your board.

As you go through this process you may find that some images or phrases don’t hold the same value anymore. That’s OK, push aside what doesn’t feel right anymore and concentrate on what makes you feel supported, loved, happy and what you’re passionate about.

You can then decorate your board with anything you want – dried flowers, Mardi Gras beads, feathers or just leave it plain with your words and pictures, whatever speaks to you.

Hang your vision board up in an area that you will see daily to remind you of your goals and what you would like to manifest for 2017.

What we focus on will eventually manifest, but be careful what you wish for, you might just get it!