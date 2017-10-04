NDOT to repair concrete barrier on Highway 50 in Carson City
October 4, 2017
Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 in east Carson City on Saturday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a section of roadway barrier wall damaged in a crash.
The left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed east of Drako Way near the Carson City landfill in east Carson City between approximately 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists are advised to anticipate up to 20-minute travel delays, particularly when traveling westbound from the Dayton area to Carson City.
Crews will replace an attenuator, or crash cushion, at the end of a roadway barrier wall. Often stationed at end of roadway barriers or guardrails, attenuators serve as a crash cushion to help reduce damage to drivers, vehicles and surrounding roadway structures during a crash.
