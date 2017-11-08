Nevada Air Guard security forces headed to Puerto Rico

RENO — Approximately 25 Nevada Air Guardsmen and a C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft departed the Air National Guard base on Wednesday, heading to Puerto Rico.

The High Roller Airmen tasked are security forces. They will assist the Puerto Rico National Guard with security operations in the aftermath of the hurricane season and are expected to be on-site for approximately a month.

Col. Eric Wade, commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing said, "We're proud to continue our support of Puerto Rico in the recovery efforts after this hurricane season. We will continue to support them however we are able."