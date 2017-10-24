Nevada attorney general pledges to help pay Las Vegas OT costs

Attorney General Adam Laxalt has pledged $600,000 in settlement money to help cover overtime costs resulting from the Las Vegas shooting.

The money, he said, will go to help Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cover investigative costs not covered by federal funding.

Laxalt said Gov. Brian Sandoval has directed his budget office to expedite the issuance of the money within 15 days.

The federal Justice Department has already granted $1 million in funding to the Department of Emergency Management to help pay overtime costs. That money is also going to Metro which has run up overtime costs reportedly well over $2 million in the wake of the shooting that left 58 dead and 500 injured.

The money was awarded to the AG's office from a deceptive trade settlement approved by the courts in July.