Nevada Day program cover released

Artists from across the state, representing an array of mediums, are featured on the cover of this year's Nevada Day program.

"The cover is a shared authorship of several artists, which plays into the ideals of the Nevada Day parade and its theme," said Mark Salinas, Carson City's director of arts and culture. "We wanted to include artists and entertainers, individuals and organizations, that could represent not only the diversity of their art but also the diversity of where they live."

The theme of this year's 79th Nevada Day Parade, celebrating Nevada's admission into the Union on Oct. 31, 1864, is Arts and Entertainment. It will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 28.

Nevada Day Inc. this week released the cover image, which features the work of artists from Reno, Las Vegas, Carson City, Lake Tahoe and Gardnerville. It showcases aerialist Dana Foltz from The Siren Society against the backdrop of Bryce Chisholm's mural. Parasols created by the Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition are pictured along the bottom of the cover with graphic text by Eric Vozzola at the top.

A video showing the creation of the cover was simultaneously released.

"With the parade theme being Arts and Entertainment, I felt it was imperative that the hand of the artist be shown," Salinas said. "I wanted people to be able to see not only the final product of the cover itself, but the process that went into its creation."

Salinas said his vision for the cover evolved over time but he was happy with the end result.

"Like any collaborative work of art, it developed as it was created," he said. "We were combining several photo shoots from all over the state into one image. It developed through the contributions of each artist. It was a challenging but rewarding process."